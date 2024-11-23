Bruce Springsteen Plays Final Show of 2024: Set List and Video

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played their final show of 2024 on Friday at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, bringing the latest leg of their sprawling world tour to a close.

In typical Springsteen fashion, the Boss went long on Friday, delivering a 31-song, three-hour-and-20-minute marathon performance that spanned nearly five decades. He drew heavily from Born to Run, playing six of the eight songs off the landmark album, with an additional four songs off 2020's Letter to You. The show also contained three 2024 tour debuts: "Ramrod," "Human Touch" and "Brilliant Disguise."

You can see the set list and watch videos from the performance below.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Dusts Off Rarities at Asbury Park Concert

The End of Bruce Springsteen's Current Tour Is Nowhere in Sight

Springsteen and the E Street Band have logged more than 120 shows on their ongoing tour, which launched in early 2023. Along the way, they've overcome various health-related obstacles, including several COVID diagnoses within the band and the Boss' own battle with peptic ulcer disease, which forced the postponement of his late 2023 shows.

Despite his fear that he'd never be able to sing again, Springsteen returned to the stage with a vengeance in March, and he's not planning to stop anytime soon. He's already got more than a dozen 2025 European shows booked between May and July.

Springsteen made his ambitions crystal clear during his August show in Philadelphia. "We've been around for 50 fuckin' years, and we ain't quitting!" he told the audience. "We ain't doing no farewell tour bullshit! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band! Farewell to what? A thousand people screaming your name? Get the hell out. I ain't going anywhere!"

Watch Bruce Springsteen Play 'Human Touch' in Vancouver on 11/22/24

Watch Bruce Springsteen Play 'Meeting Across the River' and 'Jungleland' in Vancouver on 11/22/24

Watch Bruce Springsteen Play 'Badlands' in Vancouver on 11/22/24

Watch Bruce Springsteen Play 'Brilliant Disguise' in Vancouver on 11/22/24

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 11/22/24, Rogers Arena, Vancouver Set List

1. "Spirit in the Night"

2. "Lonesome Day"

3. "Ghosts"

4. "Letter to You"

5. "The Promised Land"

6. "Hungry Heart"

7. "Ramrod" (tour debut)

8. "Human Touch" (tour debut)

9. "Atlantic City"

10. "Youngstown"

11. "Long Walk Home"

12. "The E Street Shuffle"

13. "Nightshift" (Commodores cover)

14. "I'm on Fire"

15. "Racing in the Street"

16. "Last Man Standing" (acoustic)

17. "Backstreets"

18. "Because the Night" (Patti Smith Group cover)

19. "Brilliant Disguise" (tour debut)

20. "Wrecking Ball"

21. "The Rising"

22. "Badlands"

23. "Thunder Road"

24. "Meeting Across the River"

25. "Jungleland"

26. "Born to Run"

27. "Bobby Jean"

28. "Dancing in the Dark"

29. "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out"

30. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

31. "I'll See You in My Dreams"