Bruce Hall Responds to Kevin Cronin’s Outrage Over REO Reunion

Bruce Hall has responded to Kevin Cronin’s remarks regarding REO Speedwagon’s one-off reunion show, scheduled for June.

The band retired from touring in late 2024, an outcome that was due to "irreconcilable differences” between Cronin and the rest of the group. So when six former members – Hall, Neal Doughty, Alan Gratzer, Terry Luttrell, Mike Murphy and Steve Scorfina – recently announced they would be coming together for a one-off "retrospective" concert in their hometown of Champaign, Illinois, the singer admitted he was “deeply disturbed and hurt” by the decision to reunite without him.

According to Cronin, the June 14 concert was purposefully scheduled “on a date when I can’t possibly be there in-person.” In a new post to Facebook, Hall responded Cronin’s comments.

'How Anyone Can Be Deeply Disturbed and Hurt Is Beyond Me'

“Happy to set the record straight. We were all (including Kevin) invited to participate in this event in early January,” the bassist explained. “Kevin states he’s been ‘falsely accused’ of turning down the invitation. I’ve seen no where it’s been said he turned it down and I know he’s been asked to participate virtually. I truly hope he does.”

“This event was created to provide the founding fathers, original singers and classic REO lineup a chance to reunite and say a proper goodbye,” Hall continued, adding that the event was “a chance to honor Gary Richrath and Gregg Philbin’s memory.”

“Most importantly, proceeds are going to the REO Speedwagon fund for rare GU Cancer Research at Moffitt Cancer Center. The hospital that saved my son’s life. How anyone can be 'deeply disturbed and hurt' by this is beyond me,” Hall further asserted.

The bassist closed by noting that he and the rest of the band “are not being paid” for the gig. “We are thrilled to have this amazing chance to rock together one last time and raise money and awareness for such a wonderful cause.”

Cronin has a summer tour alongside Styx and Don Felder which kicks off May 28. He's schedule to be in Bend, Oregon the day of REO Speedwagon's reunion.