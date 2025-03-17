REO Speedwagon to Reunite Without Kevin Cronin for Hometown Show

Six former members of REO Speedwagon will reunite on June 14 for a one-off "retrospective" concert in their hometown of Champaign, Illinois.

Those members include Neal Doughty, Alan Gratzer, Bruce Hall, Terry Luttrell, Mike Murphy and Steve Scorfina. There will also be special guests and an in memoriam segment for the late Gary Richrath and Gregg Philbin.

"So excited for this ONE night only event, back where it all began, in MY hometown!" Hall wrote on his Facebook page. "Looking forward to reminiscing, rockin' with the founding fathers and saying a proper goodbye. Most importantly, this celebration benefits the REO Speedwagon Foundation for rare GU cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center. I truly believe Gary is proud and smiling down on us. Let's rock!"

Is There Any Chance of a Full REO Speedwagon Reunion?

Notably absent from the concert lineup is singer Kevin Cronin, who recently began touring with his own band. On the aforementioned Facebook post made by Hall, one fan replied with questions over why the band will only be performing one show instead of a tour.

"We were all asked by the city of Champaign to participate and this is a wonderful way to also raise money for our cancer research foundation," Hall responded to the fan. "I'm grateful to have this opportunity. I still would love a true REO farewell tour and will always hope that can happen...but as I've stated over and over...Kevin would also need to be a part of that to happen."

Tickets for the upcoming reunion show will be available starting March 21.