Why Bon Jovi’s Classic Songs Require a Certain ‘Respect’

In the years since Richie Sambora left Bon Jovi unexpectedly in 2013, it's been guitarist Phil X, his replacement, who has had the duty of replicating some of the band's most famous riffs.

After more than a decade, the philosophy to his approach remains a simple one. "There isn't anything that's really technically difficult as far as the guitar playing, but there's an intended emotion that could be a challenge to capture," he shares in an upcoming episode of the UCR Podcast. "A perfect example is the beginning of 'Bed of Roses.' Anybody can play those notes, but to play those notes right before Jon [Bon Jovi's] voice [comes in with] that lyric, to capture that emotion [is important]."

"I knew I had to do it [that way]. It wasn't like, 'Oh, I can just learn it and play it.' I thought, 'No, I can't just learn and play this part," he explains. "This part means so much. It's just the piano and a soaring guitar and it's got to be the right tone and it's got to be the right feel, kind of laid back in the beat. That kind of thing is a challenge sometimes, for sure. Some of the parts, singing and playing at the same time, that could be a little difficult."

The guitarist says it's important to be in the right zone. "You have to get into the music and you have to become a part of it. I always say that if Richie is on this side of the scope and Phil X is on the other side of the scope, there's a guy in the middle that shows up and delivers every night," he says. "Because I can't do exactly what Richie does -- and there's an element [also] of too much Phil X. So they're that way and this guy, he's the one."

Now that he's spent so many years in the group, he's very comfortable with the route he chose. "I think I made the correct decision and it's all about respect," he notes. "You have to respect the band. I respected Richie [with my choices]. You have to respect the songs -- and the fans, man, of course! You can't do a different solo in 'Livin on a Prayer' or 'Wanted Dead or Alive.' You can't change that. I do what the record did. Even later on, I'd listen to live versions and studio versions, the solo in 'Born to Be My Baby' is amazing. Somehow, playing it for 30 years, when Richie was still around, he was changing the solo and he can do that, because he's the original guy. But I was like, I'm not doing that, I'm doing the record! Because the record just spoke to me."

"I do get to spread my wings with songs like 'Keep the Faith' live. There's newer stuff like 'This House is Not for Sale,' we do a coda on stage and that's a moment for me to just do what I do and be Phil X, which is really exciting," he adds." I get a lot of comments about it. You know, it's really cool. They're like, 'Hey, it's really cool to hear you stretch out.' But still, when it's time to do the job, you do the job."

He's celebrating the pending arrival of POW! Right in the Kisser, the latest album from Phil X and the Drills, which will be released on March 28. The explosive set of songs will be pleasing to fans who love hard rock, but there's also material with more of a power pop vibe. The 11 tracks feature contributions from a variety of guest drummers, including legendary former Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto, who came in to play on "Broken Arrow," a song that the guitarist wrote while processing the news of the death of his friend, Soundgarden's Chris Cornell. Longtime collaborator and friend Tommy Lee of Motley Crue also makes an appearance on the new album and Phil is quick to praise his cohort, calling him "underrated."

"The songs kept coming," he says. "There are so many songs on this record that I wrote a long time ago that never got recorded. Then, I just kept writing." His frequent travel and touring commitments with Bon Jovi, found him tapping different drummers to play on the songs as time progressed -- including his bandmate, Tico Torres, who added his signature sound to "Find a Way" during an off day in Las Vegas.

Bon Jovi Tour Plans Will Affect His Solo Show Schedule

Time will reveal what his prospective touring plans might look like. Currently, Phil X and the Drills are set to play some dates in Texas once the record is released -- and he hints that any possible commitments to Bon Jovi in 2025 will dictate the way the rest of his year unfolds. "I'm waiting for the the 'other schedule' to be [confirmed] anytime soon. Then, I'll totally fill the gaps."

