Bob Seger to Appear on ‘The Simpsons’ This Sunday

Classic rock icon Bob Seger will appear as a guest star on The Simpsons in an episode airing this Sunday, March 28.

How the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer fits into the episode, titled "Uncut Femmes," isn’t exactly clear. The plot synopsis states that Marge Simpson will participate in a jewel heist, while Chief Wiggum’s wife turns out to be “more than she seems.”

In a video teaser uploaded to Twitter, Homer and Chief Wiggum can be seen talking to Seger with VIP laminates around their necks. “Rock and roll never forgets,” the legendary singer proclaims to the duo, prompting Homer to question whether he’d just been “Seger shamed.”

Watch the teaser below.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Seger is "a big fan of the show" and recorded his lines last fall. Other guest voices on the episode include comedians Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

“Uncut Femmes” airs Sunday at 8PM on Fox. It marks the 701st episode in The Simpsons’ long and unprecedented TV run.

With 18 studio albums under his belt and more than 75 million records sold worldwide, Seger is one of the most respected voices in rock. In addition to his own hits - such as "Night Moves", "Turn the Page", "Like a Rock", "Shakedown" and "Old Time Rock and Roll" - the rocker co-wrote hits with other artists, most notably the Eagles' "Heartache Tonight."

Seger played his final concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Nov. 1, 2019. “This is kind of strange,” the rocker admitted from the stage. “I didn’t want to think about this. I love my band. I love my crew. I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

