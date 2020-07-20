Rock Album Covers Combined With Characters From ‘The Simpsons’

Characters from The Simpsons have been combined with some of classic rock’s most iconic cover art.

An Instagram account called Springfield Albums has taken the yellow animated TV stars and placed them on famous artwork from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Pink Floyd, Slayer, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and many more.

“Our works are made with all of our respect for the bands,” reads a caption posted to the Springfield Albums page. The images are the creations of two graphic artists based in Lisbon, Portugal.

Among the Simpson-ized covers, a portrait of Ralph Wiggum in makeup and surrounded by a green glow, an image inspired by the 1978 solo album of Kiss’ Peter Criss. Elsewhere, the famous canon from AC/DC’s 1981 LP For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) is getting fired directly into the shirtless chest of Homer Simpson. A classic Queen album also gets in on the act: The circular crest found on 1975's A Night at the Opera is replaced with one of the Kwik-E-Mart’s famous pink donuts.

You can look through an assortment of Simpsons classic rock covers in the images below.

The Simpsons and rock music have a long and decorated history. Aerosmith, the Who, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mick Jagger, Elton John and three of the four Beatles (Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison) have all made guest appearances on the long-running series.

In addition, the Simpsons have released several of their own albums, featuring contributions from rockers such as Joe Walsh, Heart and the Ramones.