A Complete Wipeout: Bob Dylan Biopic Goes 0 for 8 at the Oscars

Despite being nominated for eight Academy Awards, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown went home empty-handed at the Oscar awards tonight.

Timothee Chalamet, who won widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Dylan in the movie, was passed over in the Actor in a Leading Role category in favor of Adrien Brody, the star of The Brutalist.

James Mangold lost the Best Director race to Anora's Sean Baker, and that movie was also selected in the Best Picture category instead of A Complete Unknown.

Edward Norton, who played Pete Seeger in A Complete Unknown, lost in the Actor in a Supporting Role category to A Real Pain's Kieran Culkin. Monica Barbaro, who portrayed Joan Baez, was passed over in favor of Emlia Perez's Zoe Saldana in the Actress in a Supporting Role race.

A Complete Unknown lost in the Costume Design category to Wicked, in the Adapted Screenplay category to Conclave, and in the Sound category to Dune: Part Two, which also starred Chalamet.

Despite tonight's results, A Complete Unknown is a completely enjoyable and rewarding effort. The movie compellingly illustrates the seismic effect Dylan and his music had not just on the music scene, but on the world as a whole. Chalamet is particularly impressive during the musical performance scenes.

A Complete Unknown is available to stream on all major services now, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 1.