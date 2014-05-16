Wednesday night (May 14), Blondie stopped by 'The Daily Show' to promote their new album, 'Blondie 4(0) Ever.' While on the set, the show's writers took advantage of frontwoman Debbie Harry's acting experience to shoot a Public Service Announcement (embedded above) inspired by the recent footage of Jay-Z being attacked by his sister-in-law, Solange Knowles, in an elevator.

Looking concerned, Harry referred to private elevator violence as a "terrible epidemic that affects everyone from the very famous to the incredibly famous." She is worried that, if nothing is done about it, "celebrities might have to take the stairs," closing it out by saying, "Think before you kick."

As musical guests, Blondie performed two songs, their new single, 'Sugar on the Side,' and the classic, 'One Way or Another,' which is a web exclusive. Both videos can be found below.

Another member of Blondie has been busy recently. Drummer Clem Burke has formed the Empty Hearts with Elliot Easton of the Cars and members of the Romantics and the Chesterifeld Kings. Their album, which has a '60s garage band feel, will come out Aug. 5, and you can stream their debut single, ‘I Don’t Want Your Love (If You Won’t See Me),’ here.

Watch Blondie Perform 'One Way or Another'

Watch Blondie Perform 'Sugar on the Side'