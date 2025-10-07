Ritchie Blackmore's current music project, Blackmore's Night, has announced new concert dates this fall to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The six performances, all taking place on the East Coast and in New England states, will take place throughout November.

The former Deep Purple guitarist formed Blackmore's Night in 1997 with his wife, singer Candice Night. The group, which includes a revolving membership with Blackmore and Night as the only constant musicians, performs folk rock with roots in medieval music.

The band has released nearly a dozen albums since its inception. While earlier releases focused on period acoustic instruments, such as the mandolin and hurdy gurdy, Blackmore has since expanded their repertoire to include electric guitars occasionally.

Their most recent album, Nature's Light, was released in 2021.

In April, Night revealed that Blackmore had a heart attack in 2023. At the time, Night noted that Blackmore, now 80, also was diagnosed with gout, arthritis and back problems.

"It’s getting harder for him," she said. "It's tricky." Blackmore's Night performed some shows this past spring.

Where Is Blackmore's Night Playing in 2025?

The new fall concert dates start on Nov. 9 with a show in Alexandria, Virginia. The tour then has stops in Newtown, New Jersey, Wilmington, Delaware, and other cities before concluding with a concert on Nov. 29 in Tarrytown, New York.

More information on the tour and tickets can be found at Blackmore's Night's website.

You can see the fall 2025 tour dates for Blackmore's Night below.

The band's current lineup includes keyboardist Bard David, violinist Scarlett Fiddler, rhythm guitarist and backing singer Lady Jessie, bassist Earl Grey and percussionist Troubadour of Aberdeen.

Blackmore's Night 2025 Fall Tour

November 9th – The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

November 13th – Mickey’s Black Box, Lititz, PA

November 15th – Newtown Theater, Newtown, NJ

November 20th – The Queen, Wilmington, DE

November 23rd – Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, NY

November 29th – Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown, NY