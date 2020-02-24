Black Keys Announce Summer 2020 Tour

The Black Keys will continue their support of last year's Let's Rock with a 35-city tour of North America this summer.

They'll begin July 7 at the White River Amphitheatre in Seattle and conclude Sept. 6 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla. Each show will feature three acts, with Jessy Wilson, the Marcus King Band and Yola serving as the opening artists on select dates; Gary Clark Jr. will be second on the bill at all shows, with the exception of July 10, when Allah-Las will perform.

You can see the dates below and get full ticketing details at their website.

Let's Rock, the Black Keys' ninth album, was their return after a five-year hiatus, during which time Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney worked on solo and outside projects. “The record is like a homage to electric guitar,” Carney said. “We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.”

“It’s this magic that happens with Pat and I,” Auerbach added. “It was the same thing that happened when we were 16 and started playing, and magically, it just sounds like music. It was really awesome, having the break and then coming back and just playing with Pat again. It felt great.”

The Black Keys, Let’s Rock 2020 North American Tour

July 7 -- Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 8 -- Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 10 -- Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 11 -- Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 12 -- Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphtiheatre

July 15 -- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 17 -- Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 18 -- Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 19 -- Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 21 -- St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

July 22 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 25 -- Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI

July 26 -- Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 11 -- Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 12 -- Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 14 -- Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 15 -- Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 16 -- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 18 -- Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 19 -- Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 21 -- Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 22 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 23 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 25 -- Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 26 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 28 -- Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 30 -- Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 1 -- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 2 -- Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 -- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 -- Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place