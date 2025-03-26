Billy Joel ‘And So It Goes’ Documentary Headed to HBO This Summer

Billy Joel will be the subject of a two-part HBO documentary titled Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which arrives this summer.

The original feature, directed by Emmy winners and HBO veterans Susan Lacy (Jane Fonda in Five Acts, Spielberg) and Jessica Levin (The Janes, Jane Fonda in Five Acts) will debut on HBO and be available to stream on Max this summer. An exact release date has not been announced yet.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes promises "an expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting." The documentary will include never-before-seen performances, home movies, personal photographs and extensive one-on-one interviews.

"For those who think they know Joel's story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise," Lacy said in a statement. "I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before."

Joel, meanwhile, recently postponed his upcoming tour dates four months so he could handle an unspecified medical condition. He's got one show booked for November and several for spring and summer 2026, with support from Stevie Nicks or Sting on select dates.