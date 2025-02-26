Hear the First Single From Billy Idol’s New ‘Dream Into It’ Album

Billy Idol is using his first full-length album in over a decade to tell his life story.

Dream Into It, which arrives on April 25, features duets with Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne and Alison Mosshart of the Kills.

You can hear the lead single "Still Dancing" and see the Dream Into It track list below.

Idol says the autobiographical nature of the album came about as he was working on a yet-to-be released documentary with filmmaker Jonas Akerlund. "You couldn't help but think about your life and all of the different elements. You know, the punk rock days, coming to America, going solo, becoming a bit of a drug addict...and then getting [sober, I] stopped being a drug addict," he tells UCR.

Dream Into It finds Idol collaborating once again with his longtime guitarist and songwriting partner Steve Stevens, along with bassist Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction, currently touring with AC/DC) and drummer Josh Freese (most recently of the Foo Fighters.)

In order to tell the story the way he wanted to, Idol deviated from his normal song sequencing methods. "We started to write the songs, kind of thinking about [those things]. Writing a song about 1977, writing a song about coming to America -- that sort of thing -- and what it was like in those days," he explains. "So the album is a little bit about the story of my life, almost in chronological order. That's how we've even done the track listing. We didn't do it like that in the old days. You always did it [with] a hit single first and the second single second. But this [album] is telling a story, that's the story of my life."

Idol 'Knocked Out' by Rock Hall Nomination

Idol was one of 14 artists recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2025, the first time he's been eligible for induction. "If I do get to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, you really get a chance to thank your fans. That's what I like about it," he told UCR. "You know, you get a chance to really thank everybody who supported you through thick and thin. So that's an incredible honor. I mean, I'm knocked out. I've only just started to take it in."

Idol's most recent full-length studio album was 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground. He released two EPs since that time: The Roadside in 2021 and The Cage in 2022.

Idol and Jett will hit the road together for the It's a Nice Day to...Tour Again tour, which begins on April 30 in Phoenix and is currently set to wrap up on Sept. 25 in Los Angeles.

Hear Billy Idol Perform 'Still Dancing'

Billy Idol 'Dream Into It' Track List

1. "Dream Into It"

2. "77" (with Avril Lavigne)

3. "Too Much Fun"

4. "John Wayne" (with Alison Mosshart)

5. "Wildside" (with Joan Jett)

6. "People I Love"

7. "Gimme the Weight"

8. "I'm Your Hero"

9. "Still Dancing"