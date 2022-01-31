Listen to Beth Hart Cover Led Zeppelin’s ‘Black Dog’

Beth Hart released her cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Black Dog,” which appears on her upcoming album A Tribute to Led Zeppelin. It follows the release of her take on “Good Times Bad Times” in November, another of the nine Zep songs she recorded after overcoming doubts about the idea. “Black Dog” can be heard below; the LP arrives on Feb. 25.

“I’m not doing this whole album,” Hart told producer Rob Cavallo when he suggested that she should build on the success of her cover of “Whole Lotta Love,” a part of her live set for more than 15 years. “To do Zeppelin, you've got to be pissed off to hit that right. I can't go there; I've worked years to put my rage away. Then the pandemic and all the things around it hit. So now I'm pissed off. I called my manager and said, Have [the studio team] send me all the music because I am ready to do this.”

Mascot Label Group said in a statement: “The Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist Beth Hart takes on one of her most profound undertakings to date by channeling the legendary voice of Robert Plant. … The nine-track album highlights the incredible musical spectrum that Led Zeppelin operated in, from powerhouse rock to psychedelia, folk, jazz, prog, blues, funk, soul and beyond.”

Noting that Cavallo had “assembled an A-team list of musicians” to record the backing tracks, the label added that "all that was left was the final piece of the puzzle: the voice. Things clicked into place when Cavallo was producing Beth's previous album, War in My Mind, and she did an impromptu version of ‘Whole Lotta Love’ in the control room during the session. And here we are!”

A Tribute to Led Zeppelin is available for pre-order now in multiple formats.