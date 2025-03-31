Vote for the Best Album of the ’80s: Only the Final Four Remain!

After three big rounds of voting, just four '80s classic rock albums are left to vie for your votes in the next round of our Best '80s Album March Madness bracket.

You've only got four days to vote for the best '80s album in this round. You can see the results of last week's voting below, then decide which two albums move on to our championship round.

Round Three Results:

AC/DC's Back in Black defeated Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard of Ozz with 78% of the vote. Angus Young and his bandmates are tearing through the competition, having previously defeated Phil Collins' No Jacket Required 84% to 16% and the Talking Heads' Remain in Light 86% to 14%.

U2's The Joshua Tree defeated The Police's Synchronicity by just 27 ballots in the closest race of the tournament so far, earning 50.13% of the vote. Bono and company previously beat Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. 54% to 46% and Iron Maiden's Powerslave 59% to 41%.

Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction defeated Journey's Escape with 66% of the vote. Axl Rose and company previously bested Prince's Purple Rain 58% to 42% and Rush's Permanent Waves 62% to 38%.

Van Halen's 1984 defeated Def Leppard's Hysteria with 56% of the vote. David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen previously defeated Metallica's Master of Puppets 64% to 36% and tattooed the Rolling Stones' Tattoo You 79% to 21%.

There are two rounds remaining in Ultimate Classic Rock's Best '80s Album tournament:

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

You can cast your votes below for the Best '80s album in our two remaining match-ups. You can vote once per hour now through April 3 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be revealed the day after votes close and a new round of voting will begin that same day.

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...