Beatles’ Full Rooftop Concert Headed to Streaming Services

The Beatles’ famous 1969 rooftop concert will soon be available to stream in its entirety for the first time.

The Fab Four’s live swan song took place on Jan. 30, 1969, on the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row. The performance capped the arduous Get Back sessions and found the band working through several new songs that would appear on the LP, renamed Let It Be and released in May 1970.

Giles Martin, son of famed Beatles producer George Martin, mixed the audio from the rooftop performance in stereo and Dolby Atmos with Abbey Road engineer Sam Okell. The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Performance will hit streaming services on Friday, kicking off a series of tributes and events to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Beatles’ final show.

You can see The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Performance track listing below.

This Sunday, IMAX theaters across the U.S. and U.K. will host an hour-long screening event of The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Performance, which will air the concert in full along with a brief Q&A with Peter Jackson, director of the three-part Get Back docuseries, which debuted last November on Disney+. You can find showtimes and buy tickets on the IMAX website.

Drawing on raw footage captured for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's ill-fated 1970 Let It Be documentary, Jackson's eight-hour Get Back special chronicles the beleaguered, inspired and occasionally jubilant Get Back sessions in stunning detail, culminating in the Apple Corps rooftop performance.

The screening event also precedes the opening of a new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit titled The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be, which revisits the January 1969 Get Back rehearsals and features original instruments, clothing, handwritten lyrics and other archival items from the collections of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison. The exhibit is set to open on March 18 and run through March 2023.

'The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Performance' Track Listing

1. “Get Back” (Take 1)

2. “Get Back” (Take 2)

3. “Don’t Let Me Down” (Take 1)

4. “I’ve Got A Feeling” (Take 1)

5. “One After 909”

6. “Dig A Pony”

7. Jam/excerpt of “God Save The Queen” (tape change interlude)

8. “I’ve Got A Feeling” (Take 2)

9. “Don’t Let Me Down” (Take 2)

10. “Get Back” (Take 3)