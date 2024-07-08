Beatles ‘Love’ Says Goodbye: Show’s History by the Numbers

After 18 years on the Las Vegas strip, the Beatles’ Love Cirque du Soleil show gave its final performance on July 7.

“Some people may feel this is a bittersweet moment tonight,” Stephane Lefebvre, Cirque’s CEO, said prior to the final show, “but those who work on creating this masterpiece are celebrating peace, joy, happiness and love.”

Love had been a mainstay at the Mirage resort and casino for nearly two decades, but even success couldn’t stop it from becoming a casualty of Las Vegas’ constant changes. The Mirage was sold to Hard Rock International in 2022 and when the company announced plans to rebrand the property as Hard Rock Las Vegas, the show’s destiny was all but sealed.

Though the curtain has closed on the original Love production, a modified version (either touring or with a new home) may return somewhere down the line..

“To recreate something as it was created isn’t realistic, but to be inspired by it is definitely something Cirque thrives on,” Kati Renaud, senior artistic director at Cirque du Soleil explained to USA Today. “Because of the Beatles’ music aspect of it, there is something quite popular and inviting in any discussions (about the show’s future).”

Likewise, Ringo Starr hopes to one day see Love return.

“It may happen again,” the Beatles drummer noted. But I’m making this up – there are no rumors going on.”

Here’s a look at Love’s impressive history, by the numbers.

18 Years

Love opened on June 30, 2006 to great fanfare. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were on hand for opening night, as were Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison. Further celebrity attendees at the first show included Sheila E, Ravi Shankar, Julian Lennon, Brian Wilson, Richard Marx and Monty Python’s Eric Idle.

KMazur, Getty Images KMazur, Getty Images loading...

2 Grammys

The soundtrack to Love earned a pair of Grammy Awards in 2008: Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and Best Surround Sound Album. The soundtrack was also certified platinum and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard chart.

$100 Million

Love truly was a production unlike any other. As such, it required the creation of a custom theater at the Mirage resort. The facility boasted many unique features, including a total of 6,351 speakers, many of which were built into the venue's 2,013 seats.

Matthew Wilkening, UCR Matthew Wilkening, UCR loading...

130 Song Elements

Legendary Beatles producer George Martin led the creation of Love’s soundtrack, alongside his son, Giles Martin. Together, they utilized elements from 130 Beatles recordings to produce the unique audio experience. The Love soundtrack was George’s final album before his death in 2016.

Hear 'Because' From the Beatles' 'Love' Album

11.5 Million Guests

According to Cirque du Soleil, more than 11.5 million guests attended Love performances during its impressive 18-year run. Though the show's popularity ebbed and flowed over that time, it at one point averaged $60 million a year in gross revenue.

60 Cast Members

Each Love performance featured 60 cast members, ranging from dancers, to trapeze artists, contortionists and skateboarders. Though the cast lineup continually changed over the years, there were reportedly 11 members who stayed with the show for its entire 18-year run.

Michael Buckner, Getty Images Michael Buckner, Getty Images loading...

Read More: Top 10 Beatles Solo Albums

44 Nations

Love’s diverse cast also represented a melting pot of artists from across the globe. A total of 44 different nationalities participated in the show over the years.

11,600 Costume Pieces

Love boasted incredible visuals, utilized to present a fictional reimagining of the Beatles’ ascent to fame. The colorful costumes represented some of the most stunning outfits ever seen in a Cirque du Soleil show, including 250 pairs of shoes and 225 wigs used in each performance.

Matthew Wilkening, UCR Matthew Wilkening, UCR loading...

13.5 Tons

At the end of each Love performance, confetti rained down on the crowd during a euphoric closing rendition of “All You Need Is Love.” Cirque du Soleil estimates that a total of 13.5 tons of confetti were dropped on audiences over the span of Love’s 18-year tenure.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...