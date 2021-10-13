Watch the Beatles Rise to the Occasion in New ‘Get Back’ Trailer

The Beatles: Get Back is slated to roll out over a three-day period next month. Peter Jackson's three-part docuseries will air Nov. 25-27 on Disney+.

You can watch a new trailer for the film below.

Centering on the band's January 1969 recording sessions, The Beatles: Get Back utilizes footage shot in 1969 as the group recorded new songs and prepped for its first live performance in more than two years, a rooftop appearance on London's Savile Row. The songs recorded during those sessions would eventually find their place on Let It Be and Abbey Road.

The new movie features film and audio collected over three weeks. Most of the footage has never been seen before. The 1969 movie Let It Be, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, ran less than 90 minutes.

As the band worked on new material, their personal and professional relationships were stretched thin. After nearly a decade of making music together, the Beatles weren't getting along. George Harrison even briefly quit the band and left the sessions. “It wasn’t that huge in our eyes," Ringo Starr recently told The New Yorker. "We thought he’d gone for lunch like the rest of us. Then I got on the drums, Paul [McCartney] got on his bass, John [Lennon] on the guitar and we were like a heavy-metal band. ... That’s how we got that emotion out.”

For the surviving members of the Beatles, the film offers an opportunity to revisit their former years through a new perspective. "Whenever I was in the band, playing live, I’d be facing out,” McCartney said to The New Yorker. “John was to the left or to the right of me, so I never got to sort of see him perform so much. Except in the film. And there he is in massive close-up. I can study everything about him.”

A new box set chronicling the Let It Be sessions is out Friday.