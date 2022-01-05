Beatles’ ‘Rooftop Concert’ Coming to IMAX Theaters

The Beatles' famous rooftop concert will be screened in IMAX theaters for one-night only on Jan. 30, exactly 53 years from the original performance.

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert will run for 60 minutes and include the entirety of the band's 1969 set atop 3 Savile Row in London, which served as their last public performance as a group.

The rooftop concert was included in Peter Jackson’s recent three-part series The Beatles: Get Back, but the footage and audio for the IMAX screening have been specialized for IMAX theaters. Jackson will also speak during a post-film Q&A segment that will be broadcast to all participating theater locations.

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” Jackson said in a press release. “It’s the Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

A "global theatrical engagement" of The Rooftop Concert will the run from Feb. 11-13, while the complete Get Back series will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 8.

“Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard nonstop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX,” noted Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment. “We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring Get Back to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”

Tickets for IMAX screenings of The Rooftop Concert can be purchased on the film's website.