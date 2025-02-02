Beatles and Rolling Stones Among Early Grammy Winners

Two of the biggest acts in classic rock history have added to their long list of achievements, as the Beatles and Rolling Stones both took home Grammys during the early portion of the 67th Grammy Awards.

The Beatles won “Best Rock Performance” for “Now and Then.” Released as the group’s final song, the track was built upon an unfinished demo recorded by John Lennon prior to his death. Though the recording had previously been deemed unusable, modern AI technology enabled Lennon’s vocals to be lifted. A ‘90s recording from George Harrison, plus new contributions from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr meant all four members of the Beatles were once again present on the tune.

“It’s really incredible if you think about,” remarked Sean Lennon Ono, who accepted the Grammy on behalf of his late father’s band. “The Beatles have done so much incredible work and they’re still in the culture and people still listen to the music. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the greatest band of all time.”

“Play the Beatles music to you kids,” he continued. “I feel like the world can’t afford to forget about people like the Beatles. We need this music in the world. We need peace and love. We need the magic of the ‘60s to stay alive.”

“Now and Then” was also nominated for Song of the Year, but lost to "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar.

Rolling Stones Win Best Rock Album

The Rolling Stones also added to their impressive trophy case today, winning Best Rock Album for Hackney Diamonds. Though none of the band’s members were on hand, producer Andrew Watt gave a short speech while accepting the award.

“For a little boy that grew up playing guitar, it was one of the most amazing experiences to be around those musicians,” the producer confessed, before quickly acknowledging another rock nominee who he worked with in 2024. “Pearl Jam is also here and they fucking kick ass!”

St. Vincent, John Lennon and Gojira Among Other Grammy Winners

Thus far, the biggest rock winner at this year’s Grammys has been St. Vincent. The singer-songwriter earned three awards – Best Rock Song for “Broken Man,” Best Alternative Music Performance for “Flea” and Best Alternative Music Album for All Born Screaming.

Meanwhile, the 50th anniversary edition of John Lennon’s 1973 solo album, Mind Games, won the Grammy for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package, while French metal band Gojira took home the award for Best Metal Performance.