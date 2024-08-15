Beastie Boys Recall ‘Totally Absurd’ Tour With Madonna

Beastie Boys members Adam “Ad Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond have reflected upon their unique experience opening for Madonna.

It was 1985 and both acts were in the early stages of their respective careers. Madonna had released her self-titled debut album in 1983 and followed it with 1984’s Like a Virgin. Beastie Boys, meanwhile, had yet to release their first studio LP, but the trio had earned substantial buzz in the New York music scene.

Like a Virgin had delivered Madonna’s first chart-topping hit, thanks to its hugely popular title track. “Material Girl” soon followed, further escalating her to pop stardom. The Virgin Tour would be her first massive concert trek, taking her across America. Beastie Boys were tabbed as opener, but the deal was made before Madonna truly became Madonna.

“It was a huge deal and totally absurd that we got asked to do that tour,” Mike D admitted during a recent appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. “She booked the tour and she was playing like theaters. And by the time the tour was actually happening, she was so beyond selling out a theater in terms of stature.”

“Before the tour was finished, I think she was like on the cover of Time Magazine or something,” Mike D continued. “She was on her way to being a cultural phenomenon [when the tour started], but then she really was one by the end of that tour.”

'That Whole Tour Was Crazy'

The Virgin Tour was a monumental success and many of the concerts were moved to larger venues in response to overwhelming fan demand.

"That whole tour was crazy,” Madonna admitted to Rolling Stone in 2009, “because I went from playing CBGB and the Mudd Club to playing sporting arenas.”

Beastie Boys were essentially along for the ride, but the trek gave the trio incredible public exposure considering they had yet to release their debut album. In a previous interview, Horovitz described Madonna’s decision to take them on tour as a “terrible idea.” However, in the conversation with O’Brien, Ad Rock noted the pairing was not as crazy as it seemed.

“We used to play at the same clubs in New York,” the vocalist pointed out. “No one ever talks about that part of the story.”