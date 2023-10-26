Ann Wilson: Rock Hall ‘Completely Overlooked’ Heart’s ’80s Lineup

Ann Wilson has looked back on Heart’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, expressing some disappointment that more of the band’s former members weren’t included in the honor.

“Heart’s been together for so long that we’ve had a few different generations of players,” the singer explained during an interview with Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk. “And there was a whole generation of people that played all through the ‘80s, like for 10 years, Denny Carmassi and Mark Andes and those guys. They were completely overlooked by the Rock Hall.”

Andes recorded four studio albums as a member of Heart, while Carmassi played on five. Both men contributed to Heart’s multi-platinum releases Heart (1985), Bad Animals (1987) and Brigade (1990). Despite their extensive history with the band, Andes and Carmassi were left out of Heart’s Hall induction.

“The Rock Hall told us who they wanted to induct,” Wilson explained. “And it was the original lineup – the ‘Magic Man,’ ‘Crazy on You’ lineup.”

Andes and Carmassi later sued the Hall for using their likenesses while promoting Heart's induction.

Ann Wilson Says It Was ‘Very Strange’ Reuniting with Heart’s Classic Lineup

Bending to the Hall’s request, Heart reunited with their classic lineup for the 2013 induction ceremony. That meant Ann and her sister, Nancy, would perform with guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen and drummer Michael DeRosier for the first time in over 30 years.

“We got together with them the day before and did an offsite rehearsal,” Ann recalled. “And it was very strange playing with them again because they’re very white. They’re very up and down, left and right. There’s no swing factor.”

The stylistic difference made things a little awkward for Wilson.

“That was the most unusual part for me, going in and playing 'Crazy on You' with this up-down, left-right type of feeling to it,” she explained.

Still, Ann confirmed he had no regrets regarding her participation in the Rock Hall ceremony.

“I think it was a good thing to do because those people (the classic lineup) are all still living and it meant so much to them to be included,” Wilson explained. “And so it worked out fine. It worked out great.”