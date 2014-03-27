10 Most Underrated Alice Cooper Songs

For decades now, Alice Cooper has been turning heads and making headlines with his highly theatrical stage antics. But as this list of the most underrated Alice Cooper songs demonstrates, sometimes that can make people forget just how much great music he's made.

Whether with the original Alice Cooper Group or as a solo artist, Alice is a true American original. As with any icon who's been around as long as he has, the big hits and millions of albums sold only tell part of the story. Buried within Cooper's impressive (and still growing) catalog are many hidden gems. We salute the man, the band, and the entire concept of the one and only Alice Cooper by unearthing a few of our favorites here ...