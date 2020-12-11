Alice Cooper Previews New Album With Outrageous Cherry Cover

Alice Cooper previewed his upcoming LP with "Our Love Will Change the World," a new cover of a song from Detroit psych-pop band Outrageous Cherry.

The song will appear on Cooper's Detroit Stories album, out Feb. 26, which features material inspired by the singer's home city. Outrageous Cherry, formed in 1991, have released 13 albums; their most recent, 2018's Meet You in the Shadows, follows the 2017 death of guitarist Larry Ray from lung cancer.

In a prior statement recalling recalling his band's early days in the city, Cooper said, "Detroit was Heavy Rock central then. You’d play the Eastown, and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn’t be a soft-rock band or you’d get your ass kicked."

The record, which also includes a recently issued version of the Velvet Underground's "Rock & Roll," features all the surviving members of the original Alice Cooper band. “The O.G.s, we call them - the original guys,” Cooper said. “There’s two or three songs that we wrote with the original guys, and they’re pure Detroit. … We're probably more Detroit than we are L.A. or Phoenix or any place else.”