Watch Alice Cooper’s Video for New COVID-19 Song ‘Don’t Give Up’

Alice Cooper released a video for his new song “Don’t Give Up,” which serves as a message of hope for the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It starts with a monologue from Cooper. “Yeah, I know you’re struggling right now," he says. "We all are, in different ways. It’s like a new world that we don’t even know. It’s hard to sleep, even harder to dream. But look, you got 7 billion brothers and sisters all in the same boat, so don’t panic. Life has a way of surviving and going on and on. We’re not fragile, and we sure don’t break easy.”

You can watch the video below.

“Don't Give Up" was produced by Bob Ezrin using "remote technology, and it's a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now,” according to a statement. “Alice Cooper felt the need to talk directly to his fans from isolation in his home, where he is working to finish his upcoming album. It's Cooper’s shout-out to keep our heads high, to stay strong and to fight back together.”

“It's a song about what we've all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together," Cooper noted.

The video also includes contributions from fans, who were asked to participate two weeks ago. In addition to a digital release, “Don’t Give Up” will be available as a limited-edition picture disc on Aug. 14.