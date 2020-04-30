Alice Cooper Recruiting Fans for New Music Video

Alice Cooper is releasing a new song and he’s asking fans to be part of its music video.

The godfather of shock-rock will unveil his brand new track, “Don’t Give Up,” on May 15. In preparation, he’s inviting fans to submit pictures and videos of themselves holding signs with words from the song’s lyrics.

“I know these times are hard, but there is hope,” Cooper said in a message posted to his social media channels. “I wrote a new song, ‘Don't Give Up’ and I want my minions to be a part of this special song!”

To participate, fans must go to the rocker’s official website, fill out the form and upload their image. The site provides a list of criteria, including tips for lighting, proper resolution and what types of signs they are looking for. The song's lyrics are also available to view. All submissions must be received by May 4 for consideration.

Like everyone around the world, Cooper’s 2020 has been altered by the coronavirus pandemic. The rocker postponed his spring North American tour, which had been planned to run from March 31 through April 22. That trek is now tentatively rescheduled for the fall.

With concerts on hold, Cooper returned to his home in Arizona, inviting his pregnant daughter and her husband to move in so the family could ride out the quarantine together.

"I said, ‘Why don’t you just stay here and we’ll keep it all in house?’” the rocker revealed to AZCentral. “That makes it kinda nice, actually. In some ways, you kind of think it’s God’s way of telling everybody, ‘Slow down. Everybody get back with your families.’ ... I am the glass-three-quarters-full guy. I look at things like this and go, Yeah, it’s a horrible thing. But there’s also another side to it of everybody kind of pulling together and at the same time, families sort of being forced to live with each and get reacquainted.”