Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Are Teaming Up for a Fall Tour

Alice Cooper has announced his return to the stage, and he's bringing a friend: former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley. The pair will join forces for a series of shows in September and October.

“We’ve always had fun touring together, and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again,” the shock rocker said in a new statement. “It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

Frehley agreed. “I’ve known Alice for over 30 years," he said. "We’re good friends, and we’ve toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I’m really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy and ready to rock.”

Cooper's tour begins Sept. 17 in Atlantic City; Frehley will join the lineup the following night in Gilford, N.H. Frehley will then stay with the tour until Oct. 22, but Cooper will perform one last show with his band at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival on Oct. 23. Tickets will be available on Cooper's website.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Fall 2021 Tour

September 17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)

September 18 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

September 19 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

September 21 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 22 — Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill

September 24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 25 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 27 — Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

September 28 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

September 29 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

October 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

October 2 — St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

October 3 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

October 5 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

October 6 — Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

October 7 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 9 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

October 10 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 11 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 13 — Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

October 14 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

October 18 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 19 — Austin, TX @ HEB Center

October 20 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

October 22 — Tupelo, MS @ Bancorp South Arena

October 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)

Alice Cooper Albums Ranked