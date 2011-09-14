Alice Cooper Named Honoree at 2011 Eyegore Awards

Universal Studios Hollywood is welcoming Alice Cooper to their nightmare. At the opening ceremony for their annual, month-long and wildly popular Halloween Horror Nights program in Southern California, Cooper, along with 'Scream' star David Arquette and a host of others, will be named an honoree at the 2011 Eyegore Awards on Sept. 23. Congrats, Alice!

As if the recognition weren't enough, Cooper will be on hand to unveil his new maze, "Alice Cooper: Welcome to My Nightmare" which is an attraction at this year's "Halloween Horror Nights." As we reportedly recently, the maze was inspired by Cooper's 'Welcome to My Nightmare' and the sequel, 'Welcome 2 My Nightmare' (reviewed here), which is out this month. Mwuhahahaha. That's a Dracula laugh, in case you're not a horror hound.

Cooper shares the horrors, er, honors with 'The Office' actor Rainn Wilson, who had a role in Rob Zombie's "House of 1000 Corpses,' as well as 'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark' actress Bailee Madison and 'Final Destination' starlet Emma Bell.

In an even scarier twist, '80s star Corey Feldman will return to host the ceremony. Other horror fiends, like 'Hostel' director Eli Roth and actor Diego Luna, will also be on hand to participate in the festivities. So Cooper will be surrounded by some like-minded artists.