Alex Van Halen’s Memoir Is a ‘Love Letter’ to His Brother Eddie

The upcoming memoir of Alex Van Halen is a “love letter” to late brother Eddie, according to the first details to appear.

Due on October 22, the book – simply titled Brothers – runs to 384 pages in hardcover format. Van Halen News Desk reported it had uncovered the product description, which is yet to appear on publisher HarperCollins’ website.

The story will follow the Van Halens from their birthplace in the Netherlands to Pasadena, Calif., and their young lives with a strict but fair mother. After that, it will also include the kind of rock ’n’ roll stories one might expect from Van Halen’s larger-than-life history.

“I was with him from day one,” Alex was quoted as having written. “We shared a record player, an 800-square-foot house, a mom and dad, and a work ethic.

“Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, alcoholism, the experience of becoming famous… and of spending more hours in the studio than I’ve spent doing anything is in this life.”

Alex Van Halen Aims to Set Record Straight on Brother Eddie

The promotional piece also promised that Alex would go into detail about the unique level of understanding he shared with Eddie, who died in 2020. The book is described as an “accurate account” of the band’s life and times, and as setting the record straight on Eddie’s life and death.

“After we honed our skills, you learn the connection between the people and the music,” Alex said in a 2021 interview, outlining the band’s attitude to work. “Playing live, there should be no dead space. Never turn your back on the audience and never insult them. They are equal to you.”