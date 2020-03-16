Alex Lifeson Self-Quarantines Over Coronavirus

Former Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson told fans he was self-quarantining as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and suggested that everyone in his position should follow the same path.

Attempts continue in different ways around the world to limit the spread of the disease, which has currently infected 170,000 people and killed 6,526, with 78,000 having recovered. In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases stands at 3,802 with 69 fatalities.

“Just returned from spring break with my g[rand]kids,” Lifeson tweeted. “We are all self-quarantining for 14 days. All travelers should. Looking forward to getting caught up on Netflix! Send your top viewing suggestions.”

Meanwhile, David Lee Roth postponed the last six shows of his current Las Vegas residency as the city tightened up its procedures in a bid to limit infections. The shows- set to take place at the House of Blues on March 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28 - will be rescheduled.

“Somebody get me a doctor, just kidding… take your whisky home, not kidding,” Roth tweeted as he announced the change of plans.

Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group, was reported to have been diagnosed with coronavirus and receiving treatment in a Los Angeles hospital. Variety noted that the corporation’s headquarters in Santa Monica were closed on Friday after an unidentified employee – believed to be Grainge – was found to be suffering the effects of COVID-19, which center on the respiratory system.

“Previously, we have committed that if there were to be a confirmed case of coronavirus infection in any of our offices, we would immediately close that location," an internal memo read. "Accordingly, and out of an abundance of caution, we are immediately closing all of our Santa Monica offices, and all Santa Monica staff are required to work from home until further notice.”

It’s possible that Grainge had already contracted the virus when he attended his 60th birthday party on Feb. 29, an event attended by a number of big names, including iconic music manager Irving Azoff and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Communal facilities at the party venue, the Madison Club, La Quinta, were shut down in response to the news.