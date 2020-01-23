Watch Joey Kramer Being Refused Entry to Aerosmith Rehearsal

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is seen being refused entry to Aerosmith’s rehearsal studio in a video by TMZ.

The clip, which you can watch below, shows Kramer attempting to pass through an entrance carrying a backpack, only to be told by two security staff members that they’ve been ordered not to let him in by the other four members of the band.

“You’re just doing your job,” he tells them before turning away.

Kramer filed a lawsuit against his bandmates after they refused to let him take part in rehearsals for this weekend’s Grammys ceremony. He was forced to stop performing in April last year after sustaining an injury. After expressing his desire to return for the awards show, Kramer was asked to audition in order to prove he was capable of playing, an experience he called “both insulting and upsetting.”

The resulting lawsuit was dismissed by a judge, who ruled that, since Kramer had missed months of shows, and because there was so little time before the Grammys on Jan. 26, the drummer had “not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the band's business interests.”

Kramer said the legal action wasn’t about money, but instead was because he was “being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers, for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry.” The band responded that, even though they wouldn’t let him perform, he was still invited to attend the event with them. “We are bonded together by much more than our time onstage," they noted.