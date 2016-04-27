Ace Frehley Premieres ‘Fire and Water’ Video Featuring Paul Stanley

Ace Frehley has debuted the video for "Fire and Water," the new single that finds him covering Free with an assist from his former Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley.

"It was great working with Paul again," said Frehley in a press release. "All the years we've spent apart doing other projects seemed to vanish once we hit the stage!"

As the press release notes, "Fire and Water," which you can watch above, marks the first video Frehley and Stanley have filmed together in 18 years — and it's been even longer since Frehley filmed a video for a track from one of his solo records. His previous promo clip, for his cover of Electric Light Orchestra's "Do Ya," was filmed during the campaign for his 1989 LP Trouble Walkin'.

Stanley was one of several guests recruited to join Frehley during the recording of his latest solo effort, Origins Vol. 1, which collects his versions of songs by artists who influenced him — as well as a handful of re-recordings of Kiss tracks, one of which ("Rock and Roll Hell") he never originally played on.

"I thought Paul did a fabulous vocal on it," said Frehley. "He jumped at the chance to do this because it’s something that’s outside of Kiss and his character in Kiss, and it gave him a chance to, you know, sing. With Paul, you usually think of him singing in a slightly higher register, and on ‘Fire and Water,’ he’s singing deep from his diaphragm, and it’s a real cool vocal. Everyone who’s heard it just thinks it’s the s---."

Origins Vol. 1 was well-received during its first week in stores, during which it officially sold roughly 16,000 units — enough for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hard Music chart, No. 3 on the trade's rock chart and No. 23 on its Top 200 Albums chart. After suffering a brief health scare during the early promotional run for the record, Frehley is gearing up for another round of concert dates.

