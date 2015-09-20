When AC/DC Issued ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ Internationally

AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap was released internationally on Sept. 20, 1976, following paths laid out by initial triumphs like High Voltage and T.N.T.

It all starts with the classic title song, which features a machine-like riff driving Bon Scott's smart, winking lyrics. Like Chuck Berry before him, Scott was capable of taking everyday topics and turning them into street-smart poetry.

"Ain't No Fun (Waiting 'Round to Be a Millionaire)," "There's Gonna Be Some Rockin'" and "R.I.P. (Rock in Peace)" aren't as well known. In fact, "R.I.P" wasn't on the U.S. version of this album, which didn't arrive in the U.S. until after 1980's Back in Black went platinum. Still, they're all prime AC/DC, taking traditional rock 'n' roll and making it as loud as possible.

"Problem Child," which would go on to become a fan favorite, makes its first appearance here. (The track wouldn't show up in U.S. until 1977's Let There Be Rock.) AC/DC placed the song's main riff at the center, and everything else revolves around it – even the maracas at the end, which elevate everything into another dimension. Check out Angus Young: Backed by the killer rhythm section of bassist Mark Evans, drummer Phil Rudd and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, he's an unstoppable force.

The double-entendre "Big Balls" is somewhat obvious lyrically, but the song at least shows AC/DC's massive sense of humor. Elsewhere, "Jailbreak" remains a lost classic. It closes the original version of Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, but wouldn't be released in the U.S. until much later. That's a shame, because it explodes out of the speakers.

When Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap was eventually reconfigured for U.S. ears, it ended up reaching No. 3 and earned multiplatinum status. The LP remains one of AC/DC's most popular, with or without Bon Scott.

