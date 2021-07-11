AC/DC Star Phil Rudd’s ‘Landmark’ Former Home on Sale for $1.8M

A house that once belonged to AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is on the market for over $1,800,000.

You can see over a dozen photos of Rudd's former home below, including one of a pool table that remains from his time in the house.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1200 square foot home is located in the Beaumaris suburb of Rudd's Melbourne, Australia birth town. It is listed for sale at a range of $2,500,000 to $2,650,000 AUD, or approximately $1,800,000 to $2,000,000 in US dollars.

"Once owned by AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd, this 'hard as a rock' landmark property showcases six entertaining spaces (two gas log fireplaces and an open fireplace) including a billiards room with the original pool table from the AC/DC days, and a cocktail bar with underground wine cellar, a two-room study and a cedar lined guest bedroom," notes the real estate listing, which is jam packed with puns based on AC/DC song and album titles. "With the home orientated to the north overlooking the in-ground pool and the enormous side garden, there's so much scope to renovate this epic entertainer."

After missing the tour in support of 2014's Rock or Bust after being sentenced to home detention for threatening to kill and drug possession charges stemming from an incident at his former restaurant, Rudd returned to the group for the recording of 2020's Power Up. The band has yet to announce any tour dates in support of the new album.