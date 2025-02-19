1975 wasn't so much pivotal in the history of popular music as it was a direct representation of where things had come from and were heading at the decade's midpoint.

Records by Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan (two of them!), Patti Smith and Led Zeppelin have been lauded time and time again. And rightfully so - these records continue to matter decades after their initial impact.

But beneath the levels of the Pink Floyd and Queen albums that often show up at the top of the "best of" rankings for 1975 lurks smaller records with impacts slightly less gigantic, as UCR details in the below list of 25 Under the Radar Albums From 1975.

While it may seem odd to tag some of these albums as "under the radar" - particularly ones made by a former member of the biggest and most influential group of the 20th century and No. 1 Billboard hits - decades removed from their release, these LPs have rarely entered serious discussions when it comes to the year's or artists' best work.

The below albums cover several genres: pop, country, jazz and soft rock, in addition to the ubiquitous FM rock of the era. They also span big names and one-hit wonders to a few regrettably forgotten acts who never caught their big break. The one thing they have in common is that they deserve to be better known and talked about with Born to Run, Blood on the Tracks and Horses. Now's the time to catch up on what you may have missed.