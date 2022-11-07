Top 10 Moments From the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

From surprise appearances to all-star singalongs to moving acceptance speeches, this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was packed with once-in-a-lifetime moments.

Inductees included Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem. But many other legends — like Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Alice Cooper, Steven Tyler, Dave Grohl, the Edge, Sheryl Crow, Pink, Lenny Kravitz and Janet Jackson — were also there.

"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement earlier this year announcing the nominees. "Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Like previous years, there was some controversy leading up to this year's event regarding the rock merits of artists like Parton and Eminem, but in a recent interview with Forbes, Sykes reiterated that eligibility for inclusion in the Rock Hall is about more than just musical genre. "Rock 'n' roll is not one sound but rather a collection of them. But what all of those sounds have in common is attitude and spirit," he said. "Rock 'n' roll, like music culture itself, never stays in one place. It's an ever-evolving sound to reflect culture. So you look at these different artists that you're going to see inducted this year, they're different genders, they're different colors, they're different sounds, but they have one thing in common, they created the sound of young America. As different as they sounded musically, they moved young people and they connected and influenced others to follow."

We've compiled the 10 Best Moments From the Rock Hall 2022 Ceremony below.