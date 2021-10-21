Zakk Wylde Says He’ll Play Rhythm Guitar on Ozzy’s New Album

Zakk Wylde suggested he would play rhythm guitar on Ozzy Osbourne's new album after previously saying he would not be involved with the project.

The Prince of Darkness turned heads a few weeks ago when he revealed he had collaborated with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Wylde on his follow-up to 2020's Ordinary Man. Now, it sounds like Wylde was happy to cede the spotlight to the elder guitar heroes.

"The new Ozzy stuff is sounding great. And for sure, it’s an honor to play on a record with all my heroes," Wylde told MusicRadar in a new interview. "It's pretty cool. … I can't wait for everyone to hear it. I’ve always loved Blow by Blow and Wired, but honestly every record Jeff Beck has put out is amazing."

Explaining the Osbourne and Beck collaboration, Wylde said, "It definitely sounds slamming. The same goes for all the guys – what Tony Iommi played, and then Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, it's all killer for sure. On those tracks I'm playing rhythm guitar for my heroes … it's crazy! It sounds awesome, and I'm beyond honored to be doing it."

Wylde, who was playing guitar on Osbourne's No More Tours 2 trek before it got postponed due to injuries and the coronavirus pandemic, said earlier this year that he would not participate in Osbourne's new album. "I always support the boss," he told radio host Eddie Trunk in April. "My relationship with him's bigger than the music. ... If he said, 'Zakk, can you do me a favor? Come over here and feed the dogs. I'm gonna be gone for three days.' 'Yeah, whatever you want. And I'll bring some milk and eggs on the way over as well.'"

The guitarist joined Osbourne's band at the age of 19 and made his recording debut on 1988's No Rest for the Wicked. He has since played on five of Osbourne's studio albums, most recently 2007's Black Rain.