Zakk Wylde compared the upcoming Pantera tribute tour to Led Zeppelin’s 2007 reunion show with Jason Bonham in place of late drummer John Bonham.

Plans are being laid for a 2023 road trip featuring surviving Pantera members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, with Anthrax’s Charlie Benante playing drums in place of Vinnie Paul Abbott and Wylde appearing in place of Dimebag Darrell Abbott. The news caused controversy when recently announced, despite being approved by the Abbott brothers’ estates, and Wylde having been linked with some kind of Dimebag tribute even before Paul’s death in 2018.

“When Vinnie was still alive, when the fellows were all talking about doing it, I just always told ‘em, I said, ‘Of course, I would,’” Wylde told Danny Wimmer Presents in a new interview. “‘If you asked me, why would I not do it? I’m gonna honor Dime.’”

He added that "it could be like Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell asking Eric Clapton if he would go out and honor Jimi [Hendrix], and Eric playing Jimi’s stuff and singing Jimi’s songs, and they’re going out as the Jimi Hendrix celebration. And he’s gonna honor his buddy and he’s gonna play his songs."

He predicted the Pantera tribute would be a “beautiful thing” and pointed out he and others had been taking part in an annual Dimebash event for years. “It’s a celebration of Dime’s greatness. It’s a Pantera celebration, that’s what it is – you’re celebrating Vinnie and Dime’s greatness and you’re celebrating all the mountains that Pantera conquered and crushed.”

Wylde emphasized that "obviously it’s not Pantera. Pantera is those four guys – Phil, Rex, Dime and Vinnie. But it’s just like when Zeppelin went out with Jason Bonham playing. It was phenomenal. I told Jason, I was just like, ‘Dude, you crushed it, man.’ It’s a great thing just to hear them play that music again.” He added: “I’m beyond honored to be a part of it."