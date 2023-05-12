Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes Announce Joint Tour

Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for August and September.

Guitarist Malmsteen will perform a greatest hits set, while singer and bassist Hughes will deliver a selection of Deep Purple classics to mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s eighth album, Burn (which was released in 1974).

The full list of dates – including two shows where only Hughes will perform – is available below.

“So happy to announce this summer USA tour,” Hughes said on social media. “I want to perform to as many people as possible Stateside, August- September. Stay tuned for more added shows in a city near you.” A statement from Malmsteen’s organization noted, “You won't want to miss this! ... If you don’t see your city, don’t worry. More dates are being added!”

Malmsteen’s most recent release was the 2021 studio album Parabellum, while Hughes’ latest title was last year’s Dead Daisies LP, Radiance.

Tickets go on general sale at 10 a.m. EDT Friday.

Yngwie Malmsteen / Glenn Hughes U.S. Tour 2023

8/16 - Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ (Glenn Hughes only)

8/18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

8/19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

8/22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

8/23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

8/25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

8/26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI

8/29 - Sundown At Granada - Dallas, TX (Glenn Hughes only)

8/30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

9/01 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

9/02 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

9/04 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

9/06 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

9/08 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA

9/09 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

9/11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

9/13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

9/15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI

9/19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

9/23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL