Yngwie Malmsteen Announces 40th-Anniversary Tour
Yngwie Malmsteen will embark on a North American tour to commemorate 40 years of his solo career.
The trek begins on Sept. 26 in Fort Myers, Florida, and is currently set to run through Nov. 18 in New York City, with more shows to be announced. Kurt Deimer will provide support. More ticketing information will be available at Malmsteen's website. You can see the full list of dates below.
"Excited to announce I'll be embarking on a new USA tour celebrating 40 years of my solo career," Malmsteen wrote in a social media post. "Can't wait to see you all on the road — you're not going to want to miss this."
How Yngwie Malmsteen's Debut Revolutionized Rock Guitar
After brief stings in Steeler and Alcatrazz, Malmsteen released his debut solo album, Rising Force, in 1984. The album peaked at No. 60 on the Billboard 200 and became a milestone in the neoclassical metal subgenre, blending classical compositions played at dizzying speed with hard rock arrangements. Songs such as "Black Star" and "Far Beyond the Sun" have remained set list staples for decades.
"Each night when I go on stage I play songs that I wrote 40 years ago, and I challenge myself to play them differently," Malmsteen told Classic Rock in 2023. "I'm not a jukebox. And that's what makes things exciting. Every time I plug in a guitar, things still feel new, and I'm very happy about that."
Yngwie Malmsteen 40th Anniversary Tour
09/26 – Fort Myers, FL – The Ranch Concert Hall
09/27 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theater
09/28 – Mt Dora, FL – Mt Dora Music Hall
09/29 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon
10/02 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
10/04 – Plattsburgh, NY – Strand Center
10/05 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met
10/06 – New Haven, CT – Toad's Place
10/07 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
10/09 – York, PA – Double Barrel Roadhouse
10/10 – Woodstock, NY – Colony Woodstock
10/11 – Millville, NJ – Levoy Theatre
10/12 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City Music Hall
10/13 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre
10/16 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
10/18 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre
10/19 – The Dalles, OR – Granada Theatre
10/20 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
10/22 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Saban Theater
10/25 – Anaheim, CA – The Grove
10/26 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon
10/27 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
11/01 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theatre
11/02 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/03 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live
11/04 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11/05 – Dallas, TX – Trees
11/07 – Covington, KY – Madison Theatre
11/08 – Lorain, OH – Lorain Palace Theatre
11/09 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
11/10 – Leesburg, VA – Tallyho Theatre
11/14 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center
11/15 – Oakmont, PA – Oaks Theater
11/16 – Newton, NJ – Newton Theatre
11/28 – New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre
