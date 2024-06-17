Yngwie Malmsteen Announces 40th-Anniversary Tour

Yngwie Malmsteen will embark on a North American tour to commemorate 40 years of his solo career.

The trek begins on Sept. 26 in Fort Myers, Florida, and is currently set to run through Nov. 18 in New York City, with more shows to be announced. Kurt Deimer will provide support. More ticketing information will be available at Malmsteen's website. You can see the full list of dates below.

"Excited to announce I'll be embarking on a new USA tour celebrating 40 years of my solo career," Malmsteen wrote in a social media post. "Can't wait to see you all on the road — you're not going to want to miss this."

How Yngwie Malmsteen's Debut Revolutionized Rock Guitar

After brief stings in Steeler and Alcatrazz, Malmsteen released his debut solo album, Rising Force, in 1984. The album peaked at No. 60 on the Billboard 200 and became a milestone in the neoclassical metal subgenre, blending classical compositions played at dizzying speed with hard rock arrangements. Songs such as "Black Star" and "Far Beyond the Sun" have remained set list staples for decades.

"Each night when I go on stage I play songs that I wrote 40 years ago, and I challenge myself to play them differently," Malmsteen told Classic Rock in 2023. "I'm not a jukebox. And that's what makes things exciting. Every time I plug in a guitar, things still feel new, and I'm very happy about that."

Yngwie Malmsteen 40th Anniversary Tour

09/26 – Fort Myers, FL – The Ranch Concert Hall

09/27 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theater

09/28 – Mt Dora, FL – Mt Dora Music Hall

09/29 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon

10/02 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

10/04 – Plattsburgh, NY – Strand Center

10/05 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met

10/06 – New Haven, CT – Toad's Place

10/07 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

10/09 – York, PA – Double Barrel Roadhouse

10/10 – Woodstock, NY – Colony Woodstock

10/11 – Millville, NJ – Levoy Theatre

10/12 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City Music Hall

10/13 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

10/16 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

10/18 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

10/19 – The Dalles, OR – Granada Theatre

10/20 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

10/22 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Saban Theater

10/25 – Anaheim, CA – The Grove

10/26 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon

10/27 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

11/01 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theatre

11/02 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/03 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live

11/04 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/05 – Dallas, TX – Trees

11/07 – Covington, KY – Madison Theatre

11/08 – Lorain, OH – Lorain Palace Theatre

11/09 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

11/10 – Leesburg, VA – Tallyho Theatre

11/14 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

11/15 – Oakmont, PA – Oaks Theater

11/16 – Newton, NJ – Newton Theatre

11/28 – New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre