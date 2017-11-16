Listen to ‘Roundabout’ From Yes’ New ‘Topographic Drama’ Album

Yes revisited some classic chapters from its storied past during their 2016-2017 tour — and now fans are being invited to relive the experience with the new live album Topographic Drama — Live Across America.

Due in stores Nov. 24 and available to pre-order now, Topographic Drama collects more than a dozen performances recorded in early 2017 during the band's concert trek, which found them performing their 1980 album Drama in its entirety alongside the first and fourth sides of 1973's Tales From Topographic Oceans as well as a selection of hits and fan favorites.

You can see the complete Topographic Drama — Live Across America track listing here, and listen to the exclusive premiere of the album's version of "Roundabout" below.

Culled from a dozen U.S. dates, the album features the current Yes lineup, which features guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, bassist Billy Sherwood and singer Jon Davison, as well as additional touring drummer Jay Schellen.

Available as a double-disc CD set or a triple-LP vinyl version, Topographic Drama offers a suitable cross section of songs — including "Roundabout," the Yes classic originally recorded for 1971's Fragile.

Yes next plan to celebrate their 50th anniversary with tour dates in the U.K. and Europe; 2018 will also see the next edition of the band's annual Cruise to the Edge, which is scheduled to set sail in February with a lineup of performers that also includes Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, Jethro Tull vet Martin Barre and Marillion, among others.