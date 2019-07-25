The eponymous debut of an ambitious new group that went by the simple, direct and rather positive name of Yes arrived on July 25, 1969. Behind its unremarkable cover art lay the seeds for one of the most storied and envelope-pushing careers in progressive rock history.

Musical treasures hidden in plain sight were surprisingly commonplace in the heady days of the late '60s. At the time, the London music scene was abuzz with an endless store of progressive rock sounds. The development primarily motivated (like all things) by the Beatles' remarkable evolutionary pace, but accelerated, of late, by the arrival of exciting new groups with new perspectives, like Pink Floyd, King Crimson and Procol Harum, to name but a few.

It was out of this fertile primordial prog-rock soup that Yes members Jon Anderson (vocals), Peter Banks (guitar), Tony Kaye (keyboards), Chris Squire (bass) and Bill Bruford (drums) took their first tentative steps via their debut's eight formative, but promising, songs.

Having witnessed King Crimson – then the high point for art-rock invention – in concert a few months earlier, Yes brought a daring virtuosity and vigorous attack to both their original material (see the nearly proto-metal plod of "Beyond and Before" and the endlessly shifting, widescreen "Survival") and updates of the Byrds' "I See You" and the Beatles' "Every Little Thing." The covers were utterly transformed with jazz breakouts and frantic improvisations until mere shells of the originals remained.

Key Critic Gives Yes an Early Boost

By contrast, Anderson's "Yesterday and Today" and "Sweetness," his first collaboration with Squire, offered gentle respites and wistful balladry – while precociously well-rounded numbers, "Looking Around" and "Harold Land" introduced future Yes hallmarks like Anderson and Squire's vocal harmonies and the latter's forceful bass inspired by his hero, the Who's John Entwistle.

Yes already gave clear evidence of their potential and ambition, to say nothing of their seemingly boundless imagination. While it missed the pop charts everywhere but Australia, the LP garnered many good reviews (including, notably, from Rolling Stone's Lester Bangs) and attracted a small following.

Fans stuck around despite the mixed reception given to Yes' 1970 sophomore release, Time and a Word. They were rewarded for their loyalty a year later when the band broke through with The Yes Album.

