The Yardbirds' storied history often overshadows the great music the band made during their five-year run.

Like many of their British contemporaries, they started as a pure blues group, covering songs by the American legends they worshiped. But they maintained a not-so-secret weapon early on: a trio of great guitarists, starting with Eric Clapton, who got fed up with the Yardbirds' sporadic pop success and quit. He was replaced by Jeff Beck, who, in turn, was replaced by Jimmy Page. After one album with the band, Page restructured them with a new singer, bass player and drummer and initially called them the New Yardbirds before settling on Led Zeppelin.

Our list of the Top 10 Yardbirds Songs emphasizes the music, not the history, but all three guitar gods are represented.