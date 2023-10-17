Wolfgang Van Halen Marries to Song Eddie Wrote for Him

Wolfgang Van Halen married his girlfriend of eight years after walking down the aisle to a song written for him by his late dad Eddie Van Halen.

The ceremony took place at the Los Angeles home he shares with Andraia Allsop, with around 90 close friends in attendance. It was officiated by a lifelong friend.

“He’s the dad of one of my best men and he's just an important guy in our life,” Van Halen told People. He added that including “the song that my father had written for me … an instrumental piece called ‘316’” was “a nice way to include my dad.” The short piece is named for Van Halen’s birth date of March 16, 1991.

Allsop, who got together with Van Halen eight years ago, said, “Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together. The past few years – not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies – haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love.”

Listen to Van Halen's '316'

The Mammoth WVH leader’s mom, Valerie Bertinelli, noted that “it brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives. They really ‘get’ one another. Their humor is very similar, they like similar things, they know how to give each other space and they’re just so comfortable together.”

An empty chair was left for Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. “Ed would’ve been absolutely beaming,” Bertinelli said, “and so, so proud of the man Wolfie has become and is becoming, and so happy that he has found Andraia.”

Wolfgang Van Halen Didn’t Mind Terrifying Wedding Guests

The reception featured a DJ rather than a live band. “I think people’s first impression is like, ‘Oh, are you going to play something?’ And it’s like, ‘No, that’s the last thing I want to do. I’m going on tour in 11 days. I don’t want to!’ Last thing I want to think about is playing anything.”

The couple admitted the DJ might be surprised at some of the songs they requested, including prog metal band Meshuggah. “Anyone over 40 will be terrified,” he observed. “But you know what? It’s my wedding and I’ll do whatever I want.”