16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums

If you're heading to an NFL game this year be sure to bring your appetite, and maybe leave your calorie-counting app turned off. The home stadiums of football's most popular teams have once again outdone themselves with a staggering array of Frankenstein-ed food creations, such as pizza burgers, cotton candy burritos and cannoli nachos.

You can see 16 of the wildest foods sold in NFL stadiums in the gallery below.

Can't decide between a pizza or a burger? The Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium have you covered with the Pizza Burger, which features a 16-ounce Angus beef patty sandwiched between two pepperoni pizzas with lettuce, tomato, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals have made a strong case for most the "most intriguing / disgusting dessert menu item" championship belt with the Craft Culinary Concepts Cotton Candy Burrito, which finds ice cream, fruity pebbles, Skittles, M&Ms, gummy bears and sprinkles surrounded by sheets of blue or pink cotton candy.

Read More: Top 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances

For a slightly less neon dessert experience, the cannoli nachos, sold at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Finacial Field, contains cannoli nacho chips topped with Valrhona chocolate, whipped ricotta, diced strawberries, strawberry pearls, pistachio dust, caramel sauce, espresso dirt, and topped with micro mint, lemon, and donut sugar.

You'll Have Six Months to Try and Eat All This NFL Stadium Food

The 2024 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Baltimore Ravens. Super Bowl LIX will be played in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.