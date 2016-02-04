Top 5 Super Bowl Halftime Performances

2007

Okay, we're gonna take some flack for this one, we know. But watch it again, and see if there's isn't more classic rock in here than you realized! Opening with a clip from Queen’s "We Will Rock You," The Artist Formerly Known as "The Artist Formerly Known as Prince quickly had the audience in the palm of his hand. The underrated guitarist immediately launched into "Lets Go Crazy" while strutting around on a wet stage (it was pouring rain) as if he hadn’t noticed. "Baby I'm a Star" was the cue for an entire marching band to get funky, and was followed by a version of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary." A sincere nod to Jimi Hendrix (and Dylan) followed as he played a piece from "All Along The Watchtower," which seemed painfully short considering it merged into "Best of You" by the Foo Fighters. Typically rain is uncomfortable in an outdoor venue, but if you got soaked during the "Purple Rain" finale, this may have proved the exception to that rule.