2023 Super Bowl Classic Rock Commercials Roundup

Classic rock's biggest stars and some of their most popular songs are once again turning up in this year's Super Bowl commercials. You can see all of the ads and learn more about the songs you'll hear during Sunday's big game below.

Workday: Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Ozzy Osbourne

"Hey, corporate types, would you stop calling each other rock stars?" Kiss frontman Paul Stanley demands at the start of Workday's Super Bowl commercial. Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, a chainsaw-wielding Billy Idol and Gary Clark Jr. all chime in to demonstrate the difference between being excellent at cloud-based business solution software and being awesome at guitar playing. The spot ends with Stanley shaming an executive who was once again about to incorrectly use the term.

Michelob Ultra: Kenny Loggins' "I'm Alright"

Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl commercial recreates the climactic golf duel from 1980's Caddyshack, with sports stars such as Serena Williams and Tony Romo doing their best impressions of Michael O'Keefe and Bill Murray. Kenny Loggins' original version of "I'm Alright" remains on the soundtrack. Rock's longtime soundtrack king is on a hot streak, with his song "Danger Zone" appearing in the opening scene of last year's billion-dollar-grossing sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Doritos: Elton John

Elton John steals the show, and the "triangle player of the year" award, from rapper Jack Harlow in Doritos' new Super Bowl spot. The commercial begins with Harlow in the studio seeking a new element for his sound. He decides the triangle is the missing ingredient, launching a worldwide craze that sees the easily forgotten percussion instrument replacing the pound as Britain's official currency. But when award season comes around Harlow is unexpectedly upstaged by John.

Crown Royal: Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will appear in a commercial for Crown Royal Canadian Whisky during this year's Super Bowl. One teaser for the upcoming ad finds him reading from a list of seemingly unrelated items, with the caption explaining, "Dave just found out what these objects have in common. Tune in to the big game on 02.12.23 to find out, too."

Also of Interest

'Air' Movie Trailer: Night Ranger's "Sister Christian"

Every year, film studios spend millions of dollars to promote their upcoming movies during the Super Bowl. Night Ranger fans might want to be on the lookout for the newly released trailer for Air, which stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the story of Nike's industry-revolutionizing Air Jordan shoe brand. The ad features a pumped-up version of the band's 1984 hit "Sister Christian."

Acura Electric: Jimi Hendrix and Motley Crue

Acura has been running a commercial throughout the NFL playoffs touting the upcoming arrival of a new electric car with help from Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)." Another spot from the same campaign makes good use of Motley Crue's "Live Wire."

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer

The origin of Rizzo and Frenchy's Pink Ladies gang from 1978's Grease will be explored in the upcoming TV series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The trailer includes updated versions of several songs from John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's hit film.