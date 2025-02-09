Who’s Covering ‘Born to Run’ in New Super Bowl Ad?

Few artists have mastered the art of anthemic stadium rock quite like Bruce Springsteen, so it makes sense that his epochal 1975 hit "Born to Run" will appear during the 2025 Super Bowl — but it won't be the Boss' version blasting from fans' televisions.

Instead, "Born to Run" will receive a facelift from Grammy-winning R&B artist H.E.R. The 27-year-old singer and guitarist has put her spin on the Springsteen classic for a new Dove ad that will air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX.

The 30-second commercial shows a young girl running down the sidewalk to the tune of H.E.R.'s rendition of "Born to Run," which is mellower than the original but still contains its distinctive sonic hallmarks. "At 3, these legs are unstoppable," the ad reads. "At 14, she'll think they're unbearable." The ad ends with a call to action: "1 in 2 girls who quit sports are criticized for their body type. Let's change the way we talk to our girls. #KeepHerConfident."

H.E.R. Calls 'Born to Run' an 'Anthem of Body Confidence'

H.E.R. explained the motivation behind the new Dove ad in a recent Instagram video featuring her little sister EJ. "Music has always helped me be my authentic self. And now I've partnered with Dove to help young girls do the same," she captioned the post. "My re-imagination of Bruce Springsteen's iconic 'Born To Run' is an anthem of body confidence, so girls like EJ can keep doing the sports they love most."

In a recent Billboard interview, H.E.R. also discussed the ad: "I'm seeing myself in all of these young girls and thinking about all these things that we forget to appreciate. I have a body that simply moves, and I love all the things that it can do.

"We're born to run," she continued. "There's so many layers to that message. It's like you're born to be exactly who you are, to chase your path and follow your own dreams and your own heart. It's not about anyone else. You're born uniquely you."

H.E.R. is no stranger to paying homage to classic rock legends. She took part in the 2020 special Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, covering "The Beautiful Ones" and joining Gary Clark Jr. for a scorching rendition of "Let's Go Crazy." She also guested in the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show headlined by Usher.

Listen to H.E.R.'s 'Born to Run' Cover in Dove's 2025 Super Bowl Ad