Who's Next arrived on Aug. 14, 1971, with a group of songs that would become among the Who's best-loved and a cover image once lovingly described by Pete Townshend as "pissing on the obelisk."

How they got there is almost as interesting the music's long journey from Townshend's discarded epic Lifehouse into a single-disc rock classic. The Who were traveling back to London when they happened upon a huge slab of concrete towering over a mining site outside Sheffield. So why not pee on it, right?

Only it didn't unfold quite that smoothly.

Other Cover Ideas Had Already Been Rejected

Ethan Russell, having gained no small measure of fame for photographing the Beatles' last shoot as a foursome, had taken to riding along with the Who in search of a suitable cover image. Nothing had stuck.

In fact, they'd ultimately discard a photo featuring buxom nude women, and another of Keith Moon dressed in lingerie and a wig, holding a whip – though these images later appeared in advertisements before finding a home in latter-day reissues of Who's Next.

READ MORE: The Who's Most Underrated Songs

“The Who had already rejected several covers for this album,” Russell told Carmel Magazine. “To get ideas, I accompanied them to a gig in Central England. Pete Townshend’s driving scared me so much, I laid down in the back seat. I was freaked out.”

'Who's Next' became a triple-platinum international Top 5 smash. (Evening Standard / Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Polydor) 'Who's Next' became a triple-platinum international Top 5 smash. (Evening Standard / Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Polydor)

Earlier, someone had suggested urinating on a Marshall stack, and suddenly – as they roared past a slag-heap at the Easington Colliery – Russell hit upon something with a much grander scale.

“On the way home, Pete was driving fast again. I saw those concrete things and didn’t know what they were,” Russell added. “He slowed down at a roundabout and asked if I had any ideas; I told him about those shapes. Pete turned around and we stepped out into this moonscape.”

Maybe, as it's been suggested, the massive edifice reminded the Who of the monolith from Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Or perhaps they thought the album cover would work as a gritty commentary on modern life. Or maybe Pete Townshend just needed to relieve himself.

What Happened When Some Bandmates Didn't Have to Go?

“I was taking test Polaroids and [when I] looked up,” Russell said, “Pete had peed on it. I thought 'Okay!' [and] took about eight shots.” The only problem was, Townshend's bandmates didn't have to urinate.

Another moment of inspiration from Russell saved the shoot. He ended up trickling rainwater from an empty film canister to achieve the desired effect for the others.

READ MORE: Why the Who's Drummer Invited Fans to Moon Him

“Except for Pete’s, the 'urine' was water we poured on the concrete. They couldn’t perform!” Russell said, admitting that he still marveled over this “totally spontaneous” moment. “We tried," he added, “but you can’t brainstorm that kind of thing.”

After that, Russell placed a dramatic photo of the sky behind the Who that he'd reclaimed from a previous photo session. The now-familiar Who's Next cover was complete.

The Who Albums Ranked Half of the Who's studio albums are all classics, essential records from rock's golden age. But where should you start? Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Why Don't More People Love This Album by the Who?