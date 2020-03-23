Whitesnake Cancel 2020 Tour Due to David Coverdale’s Surgery

David Coverdale has canceled Whitesnake's entire tour calendar for the rest of the year so he can recover from surgery to repair a bilateral inguinal hernia.

"Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake's touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year 2020," Coverdale wrote on social media. "All tours, Europe, U.K. and U.S., are being canceled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, an inguinal hernia occurs when the intestines of fat from the abdomen break through a wall into the groin. It's fairly common, affecting approximately 25 percent of males, with men more than age 40 more likely to develop one. Even though it's usually not considered dangerous, it is painful.

"At this time, I can only offer you and my amazing musicians in Whitesnake and our crew my love and my sincere apologies, and also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe and Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity," Coverdale said. "Until then, I send my love to you and yours, and hopefully we will meet again along the road."

He also tweeted a video message that repeats much of this information, noting that it's "very, very painful when I sing" and that he's not been able to schedule the procedure yet.

Whitesnake had a busy calendar set for this year, with European dates running throughout the spring, starting as a headliner (with Europe as an opening act) through May. After that, both bands were to join Foreigner for another week and a half. Then they were supposed to tour the U.S. with Hagar and Night Ranger between July 9 and Sept. 20.

Earlier this month, Coverdale postponed a Whitesnake tour of Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak.