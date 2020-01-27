Sammy Hagar Announces Tour With Whitesnake and Night Ranger

Sammy Hagar and his band the Circle have announced a U.S. tour for this summer with Whitesnake and Night Ranger. The trio will begin July 9 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla., and conclude Sept. 20 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif. Tickets go on sale Jan. 31, at 10AM local time at Live Nation.

Hagar and Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale also released a video discussing the tour and their long history with each other.

“I love some friendly competition onstage, and that’s exactly what this is going to be,” Hagar said in a press release. “David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.”

“The Red Rocker and the Snake??? OMG ... I wanna see that show myself!!!” Coverdale added. “I’m a big fan of Sammy Hagar, Michael [Anthony], Vic [Johnson] and Jason [Bonham]. ...We’re gonna have a blast together!! See y'all there, people!!!”

You can watch the video below.

Hagar teased the tour this weekend while on the red carpet before the concert where Aerosmith received MusiCares' Person of the Year Award, during which he sang "Back in the Saddle." The tour will continue Hagar's promotion of last year's concept album Space Between, which reached a new chart peak for his solo work.

"We had a No. 1 album," he said. "In my whole career with Van Halen, we had all No. 1 albums, but as a solo artist, I never had a Top 10 record. And we had No. 1 in one category and No. 1 in three categories. And that was a big deal for me, so I'm going to support that record again this year."

Whitesnake are supporting 2019's Flesh & Blood LP, which featured the singles "Shut Up and Kiss Me" and "Trouble Is Your Middle Name." The band also released a box set commemorating the 30th anniversary of Slip of the Tongue last year. Night Ranger's last record is 2017's Don't Let Up.

“Night Ranger is pumped to be on the tour with Sammy and Whitesnake," the band noted. "Night Ranger’s first tour was with Sammy, and the two Whitesnake guitarists, Reb [Beach] and Joel [Hoekstra], have both played in Night Ranger. This gives the tour and 'the Circle’ even more meaning to us! You can still rock in America for sure.”

You can see dates for the tour below.

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger 2020 U.S. Tour

July 9 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 11 -- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 14 -- Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 15 -- Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 18 -- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 19 -- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 23 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 -- Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

July 26 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 7 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 11 -- Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 12 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 14 -- Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 18 -- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 19 -- Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 21 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 22 -- Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 2 -- Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 3 -- The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 6 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 8 -- Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 13 -- Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 -- Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 16 -- Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 -- Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 -- Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre